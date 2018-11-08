× Parkway Village shooting sends one person to the hospital overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting at a Parkway Village gas station sent one person to the hospital.

It happened shortly after midnight at the Z Market on South Perkins.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but so far police have not released any details on the victim’s condition.

WREG was there overnight as police roped off all of the gas pumps as they searched for evidence.We saw a blue pickup truck parked here, that police were investigating. It’s not clear who that truck belongs to.

Witnesses reported the gunman fled the scene.

If you know anything that can help the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Remember you can remain anonymous, and could get a cash reward.