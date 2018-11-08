× Officials: Multiple people dead, injured after gunman opens fire at California bar

CALIFORNIA — At least 12 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured in a shooting at a southern California bar.

During a news conference early Thursday morning, authorities said they responded to the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks within three minutes of receiving calls of an active shooter inside the business.

One of the first law enforcement officers to respond was shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

Once backup arrived, police made entry and found 11 people dead. The gunman was also dead.

At least 12 others were found injured inside the building. Still others with varying injuries made their way to local hospitals on their own.

According to the bar’s website it was college night and country two-step lessons were being offered Wednesday at the Borderline.

Tayler Whitler, 19, said she was inside the bar when a gunman walked in with his face partly covered by something resembling a ski mask, opened fire on a person working the door, then began to shoot people at random.

“It was really, really really shocking,” Whitler told KABC-TV as she stood with her father in the Borderline parking lot. “It looked like he knew what he was doing.”

One witness told a CNN reporter that the gunman shot the young bouncer at the door and then shot the young female cashier.

“Shots kept going. We just heard people say run and booked it as fast as we could,” said Erika Sigman.

People could be seen carrying one victim to an ambulance. Others helped paramedics with the injured.

Jordan Karr spoke to his friend who was inside the bar.

“A shooter came in and started shooting off shots. People broke windows to try to get everyone out. Said his friend Tim was hit through the shoulder.”

“All of a sudden everyone screamed get down. Everyone on the dance floor jumped behind something or dog piled on the floor somewhere,” said Teylor Whittler.

Nick Steinwender, student body president at nearby California Lutheran University, rushed to the scene when he heard about a shooting at the bar where he knew friends and fellow students were inside.

“It was chaos, people jumping out of windows, people hopping over gates to get out” Steinwender told KABC.

He said he heard from people inside that they were hiding in bathrooms and the attic of the bar.

Police said they believe, preliminarily, there may have been more than 100 people inside at the time.

They also confirmed that the shooter is dead.