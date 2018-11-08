× Man arrested for a citywide robbery spree that ends in gunfire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An armed robbery spree early Monday morning ended in gunfire, and so far, one person has been arrested.

It started at Madison and Edgewood in Midtown around 2:15 a.m., when a banged-up, white Altima pulled up to a man who told police he was leaving work.

The victim claims three armed men jumped out and demanded he get on the ground, then struck him in the head with a gun. They took his phone, backpack and wallet.

Around 10:05 that night, police got a call in Hickory Hill.

This time, a man said he just closed up his business, C & P Beauty Supply, when two men robbed him at gunpoint in the parking lot. He described a similar getaway car.

An uneasy feeling crept across the city about an hour later when another robbery happened in a shopping center on Covington Pike near Stage.

Same story — a man and woman say they were leaving work when a group of men jumped out of a white, damaged car.

They told police they were held at gunpoint, a struggle ensued and then one of the robbers opened fire.

The male victim was shot. His family didn’t want to do an interview, but told us he’s okay.

Police said Jimmie Jackson, 18, admitted to taking part in the robbery spree.

He was arrested Wednesday and is now facing a long list of charges including seven counts of aggravated robbery and for allegedly stealing the car he was in.

Investigators say they are still looking for at least two more men who helped commit the robberies.