Local leaders to host free parent empowerment forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders will be hosting a free community forum which aims to help empower parents in the city of Memphis.

“A Just Village: Our Children, Our Responsibility” wants to educate parents on how they can be better advocates for their children should they come into contact with law enforcement.

It also aims to open lines of communication between city leaders and the community, letting parents know they are not alone and there are resources available to help them.

The forum will address the following topics:

Steps you should take if your child is detained and transported to Juvenile Court Detention

Juvenile Summons vs. Transport to the Detention Center

Should you notify your child’s school if your child is detained during non-school hours? Steps you should take if you are notified by school administrators that your child has been taken into custody

Parents will also get to hear from an attorney, Police Director Michael Rallings and others from Juvenile Court.