Garbage truck hits utility pole in Hickory Hill, causing live wires to fall on intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A garbage truck hitting a pole at a Hickory Hill intersection caused a major traffic issue during most of the day Thursday.

MLGW officials said the truck, labeled Allied Waste, hit a pole around noon. That caused a three-car accident, according to Memphis Police. It also caused utility wires, including cables with live electricity, to fall to the ground and on the cars below.

The intersection remained closed during rush hour traffic.

"It’s kind of dangerous because you don’t wan to get anyone electrocuted and then traffic, people don’t know how to drive. Car wrecks, road rage. Yeah, it's bad," said Eboni Johnson, who works at the shopping center next to the intersection.

No one was transported to the hospital.

WREG has contacted Allied Waste's parent company, Republic Services, but has not heard back yet.