× Forrest City police investigating after boy found dead with gunshot wound to face

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Police in Forrest City, Arkansas are investigating after a juvenile was found dead.

WREG’s Troy Washington has learned the boy appeared to be between 12 and 16 years of age, and may have died from a gunshot wound to the face.

He was found this week behind a building at a local apartment complex.

His identity has not been released.

Washington will have more this afternoon on News Channel 3.