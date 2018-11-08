Does It Work: The Total Vision Microfiber Window Blind Duster

Looking to remove dust and dirt build up from your blinds without taking all day to clean them? The Total Vision Microfiber Window Blind Duster claims to clean both sides at once, speeding up the cleaning process. WREG’s Corie Ventura put it to the Does It Work test.

The Total Vision Microfiber Window Blind Duster came with a microfiber cloth that is washable and reusable.

“No chemicals needed. You can just clean and wipe and be done.”

She started off using it on one panel.

“Okay look at that. If you have pets at the house. You know how much dog hair and cat hair gets everywhere!”

Just one swipe was all it took.

“Boom swipe, boom swipe. “

Then she widened it so it could clean two panels at once.

“The top prong is cleaning the top shutter. The middle prong is cleaning the bottom shutter on the top side. And the bottom prong is cleaning the bottom prong of this shutter. “

With wooden shutters, the panels were further apart, but with mini blinds, it could easily clean two at one time.

Total Vision Microfiber Window Blind Duster, you passed the Does It Work test.