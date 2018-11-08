× Child hit by car while walking to school Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was hit by a car while walking to Bellevue Middle School on South Bellevue near Lamar Thursday morning.

Darryl Torry says he saw a car speeding down south Bellevue around 8 a.m.

“I was sitting back here in front of the school, and I was getting ready to pull off,” he said. “She hit the little boy in the crosswalk. I seen the little boy fly up in the air.”

Torry says he jumped out of his car after witnessing the crash. “The crossing guard was there. She had her sign and everything.”

Police say the driver stayed on the scene. And they took the boy to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Thankfully, he’s expected to be okay.

“This is a big problem in front of the Bellevue Middle School. I see parents speeding through here all the time,” Torry said.

It’s a problem that other parents pointed out.

“Sometimes they’ll be flying so fast that they won’t even see the crossing guard,” another parent said. “If people would just be mindful of the speeding because we are in the school zone, then everything would be okay.”

We asked Memphis Police how many crashed have occurred outside of the school, but have yet to hear back.

MPD Lieutenant Colonel Keith Watson pointed out signs, crosswalks and crossing guards.

“New school crossing guards are easily identifiable and recognizable, because they have the neon colored safety vests.”

Parents told us nothing will change until drivers slow down.

“They should pay attention. You know, to me, If I am in a school zone and the lights aren’t on then I’m still in the school. I slow up anyway,” a parent said.

There’s no word on whether the driver in the incident will face any charges. Police say they believe she was speeding but are trying to find out if she was distracted too.

Officers say they are frequently out here trying to catch speeders.