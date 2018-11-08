Bright Spot: The FedEx Family House expanding to help more families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since opening in 2010, 160,000 families have been welcomed to the Fedex Family House. The house has 26 rooms but it’s nearly tripling in size.

“The house currently serves about 2,000 families per year. That’s going up to about 7,000 and that’s absolutely amazing.”

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the 51 new rooms that have been added. Construction started in March 2018.

Marcus Grandberry, co-chair of Hustle for the House knows how important more space is for families.

“It allows them to not worry about where they will sleep at night, where their families will be. It allows them to be with their child when they’re being treated.”

The expansion was made possible by a $12 million capital campaign. This Saturday the community can celebrate the grand opening with Hustle for the House. There will be a four mile run and lots of activities for the kids.

“Some Zumba classes and we have face painting and a photo booth and some other fun activities,” added Aly Hancock.

There will also be food and prizes. You’re invited to lace up and hustle for the Fedex Family House.