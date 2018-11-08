× Boy steps in front of gun to save mother from man threatening to kill her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after threatening to kill a woman and her 16-year-old son, but it was the boy’s quick actions that presumably saved both of their lives.

According to police, Terry Dickerson showed up at the woman’s home unannounced and uninvited in August 2018. The woman inside didn’t answer the door and that’s when Dickerson began ramming it with his shoulder to get it open, police said.

As the woman ran to her son’s bedroom, Dickerson bashed in the door and followed her, screaming and cursing that she had cheated on him. He allegedly pulled a handgun from his pants and pointed it at the woman.

That’s when the son took action. Police said he stepped in front of the gun and told Dickerson “don’t kill my momma.”

As Dickerson turned his attention to the boy and threatened to kill him, the mother had enough time to grab mace. She sprayed the chemical agent in Dickerson’s face, sending him racing out of the apartment.

Dickerson was arrested early Thursday morning. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.