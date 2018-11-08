× Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old girl

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old girl from Rockwood, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Haley Nicole Bradenburg has been missing since November 5. She has a medical condition and does not have access to her medication.

Bradenburg was last seen in Rockwood wearing tan pants with a pink stripe down the side and a green Subway shirt. She wears glasses and has braces.

Authorities believe she’s with Robert Andrew Garren in a beige 2006 Honda Odyssey van with TN tag 240KZS. If you have information on the whereabouts of Haley, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.