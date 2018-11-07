Live at 9: Election Day recap, open enrollment & the Angel Tree program

Election Day recap

For this year’s midterms, women ran for elected office in historic and never-before-seen numbers. Former County Commissioners Deidre Malone and Heidi Shafer talked with Marybeth Conley a day after the election to get their thoughts.

Open Enrollment

Enrollment for health insurance on the federally facilitated marketplace is now open. Many Tennesseans will have some new choices for 2019. Liz Ferguson sat down to with us to help you wade through those.

Angel Tree program

This year’s Angel Tree program with the Salvation Army is just a little bit different, but the charitable organization still needs your help all the same. Angels in need include children and senior adults, and there are different ways you can give back.

Watercooler Wednesday

It’s Watercooler Wednesday. This week Deb Dockery of 95.3 The Rebel, Todd Demers and Corie Ventura weigh in on the ozone layer, Ariana Grande and the Penny Hardaway era with the Memphis Tigers.