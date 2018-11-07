See election results here

Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general at Trump’s request

Posted 1:49 pm, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 01:56PM, November 7, 2018
Jeff Sessions speaks in Ohio

In this Aug. 2, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks in Columbus, Ohio. Sessions moved Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, to again punish so-called sanctuary cities, this time threatening to deny federal crime-fighting resources to four cities beset by violence if they don’t step up efforts to help detain and deport people living in the country illegally. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, effectively firing him.

Sessions’ resignation letter has been delivered to White House chief of staff John Kelly.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is “extremely” satisfied with his Cabinet.

The Associated Press reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to remain in charge of the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump tweeted that the Attorney General’s Chief of Staff Matthew G. Whitaker will be the acting attorney general.

Related stories