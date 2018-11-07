× History is made in some Mid-term races around the country

WASHINGTON — The record-breaking number of women on ballots across the country included Republican Marsha Blackburn who was quick to thank voters for electing her the first woman ever to represent Tennessee in the United States Senate.

“And just imagine this, it is a conservative woman to boot!”

In New York, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman elected to Congress at just 29 years old.

In Massachusetts, Ayanna Pressley ran unopposed as a Democrat and became the first black woman to represent the commonwealth in Congress.

The Democrat sailed through the general election unopposed, two months after unseating 10-term Rep. Michael Capuano in a national political stunner in the state primary.

Voters are also infusing Washington with some new ethnic diversity.

Democrat Ilhan Omar will serve as the nation’s first Somali-American Congresswoman.

“We are the ones we’ve been waiting for! Let’s get to work!”

She’ll be joined by Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib – also a Muslim and the first Palestinian-American to serve Congress.

Voters in Kansas chose Democrat Sharice Davids – she’ll be the first Native American Congresswoman. She’s also a lesbian and was among a number of of LGBTQ candidates.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis handily defeated Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton in the Colorado governor’s race Tuesday, becoming the first openly gay man to be elected governor in the United States.

Polis will succeed Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is term-limited. He briefly acknowledged his landmark election in a victory speech, though he never campaigned on the issue of his sexual orientation, and later embraced his partner, Marlon Reis.

Polis is also the state’s first Jewish governor.