× Confirmed: Two tornadoes hit Mississippi in Monday storm

TUPELO, Miss. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes hit northeast Mississippi on Monday night.

A preliminary survey Tuesday shows a twister with top winds of 115 mph struck in Pontotoc County. The tornado, rated EF-2 on the enhanced Fujita scale, traveled about 10 miles into Lee County and through parts of Tupelo, injuring one person. It destroyed four or five houses and damaged dozens more, as well as several commercial buildings and an assisted living center.

Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that damage will top $1 million

A second tornado struck in Itawamba County with top winds of 100 mph. The twister, rated EF-1, traveled 5 miles (8 kilometers) damaging a metal building and some mobile homes. No one was hurt.