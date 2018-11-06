Woman says she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend over $5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An assault over a small amount of money landed a Memphis man behind bars. Michael Hines is facing robbery charges for allegedly attacking his girlfriend along Elvis Presley Boulevard in south Memphis.

Motorists were shocked to learn of the attack. They were even more shocked to learn the attack appeared to be caused by $5 that the woman had on her.

"I'm glad they caught him," a motorist said. "I hope she's okay. I think it's kind of petty over just $5."

The victim told police she was walking on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Kerr around 10 p.m. when her ex-boyfriend, Micheal Hines, pulled over and attacked her.

She says Hines told her to give him the $5 in her hand. When she refused, he hit her several times in the face and tried to push her into traffic.

The victim says that's when she dropped the money and took off.

No one was at home that's listed as Hines' last known address. Police say he was in a vehicle with a man and a woman when he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

So far he's the only one who has been arrested.