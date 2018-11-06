× Tennessee voters to decide new governor, Congress members Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee election officials are expecting high turnout as voters cast ballots for governor, the U.S. Senate and House on Tuesday.

Polls open at different hours across the state, but all will close at 7 p.m.

The top race in Tennessee is between Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen for Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Meanwhile, Republican businessman Bill Lee and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Voters can click here to find their polling location.

Tennessee requires voters to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls, such as a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or the federal government.