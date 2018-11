× Sheriff: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at Houston Levee and Macon Road in Cordova, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are still on the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital by air in critical condition. Authorities asked drivers to “please keep a safe lookout for emergency personnel if traveling in this area.”

Deputies are on the scene at Houston Levee and Macon Rd were a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian has been transported to ROH by air ambulance in critical condition. Please keep a safe lookout for emergency personnel if traveling in this area. pic.twitter.com/cZ61VIJfWW — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 7, 2018