Sentencing phase continues for Tremaine Wilbourn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man convicted of killing Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton is scheduled to appear in a Shelby County courtroom on Tuesday to finish his sentencing hearing.

Once complete, the same jury that found him guilty will be tasked with determining whether he will be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.

