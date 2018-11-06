× Police release new information after Halloween party shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released new information after a shooting at a Halloween party left five people injured.

According to authorities, several people were gathered at a home on Lady Slipper Lane on Saturday, October 27, when three males appeared in the backyard and began shooting.

Three people were shot and two others were grazed by the bullets. Two of the victims are still recovering at the Regional Medical Center, officers said.

Suspect one was described as being a 17-year-old male. He was about five feet with a dark complexion, wearing white pants and a white shirt.

The second and third suspects were both black males who were wearing all black clothing. One of them reportedly had the gun.

If you can help track them down, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.