Manhunt Monday: Authorities seeking final piece of evidence in young mother's murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “I’ve been waiting. I’ve been patient, I’ve been praying. I just want closure.”

Debbie Golden could barely hold back her tears as she talked about her daughter, Marnesha Scales. She showed us a picture she wears of Marnesha on her bracelet, as a constant reminder of her beautiful smile and the big personality that came with it.

“She was just turning eighteen,” she said. “She had her whole life ahead of her. Just starting to work.”

Shelby County Sheriff Deputies said Marnesha was murdered September 27, 2016 . Detectives said she and two friends drove to Arbor Lake and Hedgewall Circle to meet another friend, but instead they were met by three men trying to rob them.

“I just use to always tell her to be careful. Be careful who you surround yourself with. Not everybody has your best interest at heart.”

Deputies said she tried to drive off, but one of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire.Marnesha was hit multiple times. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital but she didn’t survive, leaving her mother to raise her one-year-old daughter and to deal with the pain of losing her own.

“I just miss her. You never think that you will bury your child. You think that your child will bury you.”

Detectives have spent two years looking for Marnesha’s killer and said they are questioning a person of interest in the case. But they need someone to come forward and give them the information they need to charge him with her murder.

It will also give Marnesha’s family the closure they need and deserve.