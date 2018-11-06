Few problems reported at the polls on election day in Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Voting is still underway across the Mid-South for the mid-term election. The election has seen a record turnout during the early voting period across the region.

Officials tell us they've had a few minor hiccups. But so far, nothing major. Earlier in the day, they had one precinct that opened about 15 minutes late.

We've also heard from people who got turned away due to issues with voter registration. But officials say that should never happen. If it did, you should go back and get a provisional ballot.

We also asked about lines, administrator Linda Phillips says they've been steady but not heavy. That's probably helped by early voting.

Officials say they had around 190,000 people early vote. That's less than in 2016.

"They were heavy in a lot of different locations. The trend was different. The first week was extremely high. More urban areas not so high. The second week they tended to stay high and the urban areas increased dramatically," Phillips said.

In Shelby County, the suburban areas tend to vote more Republican. Urban areas tend to vote more Democrat.

But it's hard to tell how they really voted until we start seeing results.