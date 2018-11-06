× Bomb squad called to Oxford home after possible pipe bombs, modified weapons found

OXFORD, Miss. — An Oxford man was taken into custody after authorities reportedly found what appeared to be pipe bombs and various other weapons inside his home.

Police said they were called to a South Lamar home for a domestic disturbance on Sunday, November 4, and found the victim in this case had allegedly wielded a weapon to stop the assault.

While investigating, authorities discovered several modified weapons and what appeared to be two pipe bombs inside the home. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tupelo Police Bomb Unit were all called to the scene to handle the situation.

Once the bomb unit secured the devices, authorities discovered that ammunition, narcotics and paraphernalia were also being stored inside the home.

Kristopher Griste, 22, was charged with domestic violence. Additional weapons charges are pending.