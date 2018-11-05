× UofM issues alert after student robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The University of Memphis released a crime alert Monday morning after a student was robbed at gunpoint.

According to campus police, the student was robbed around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Walker and Brister.

All three of the suspects were reportedly armed with guns and took off in a gray sedan with damage to the right side of the car. The suspects appeared to be under the age of 20, but no additional information was released.

The victim was not injured during the encounter.