Tigers to host Wisconsin in 1st round of NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For the seventh time in program history, the Memphis women’s soccer team is in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will host Wisconsin in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mike Rose Soccer Complex.

With its first American Athletic Conference tournament title on Sunday, Memphis punched the sixth automatic berth into the tournament in program history. The Tigers, who earned an at-large bid in 2016, won five consecutive league titles from 2007-11 as a member of Conference USA.

“This was an expectation we set from Day 1, so no surprise with this group of kids. Two-thirds of the country is done playing. We’re excited to still be playing right now,” head coach Brooks Monaghan said. “This team has a lot of confidence. This past weekend they proved to themselves that they were able to beat two of the teams that beat us in the regular season, and beat them pretty handily. Our confidence is where it needs to be. I think if we bring the same mentality we brought this past weekend, we can play with anybody.”

Memphis (17-3, 7-2) posted its second-best regular season record with a 15-3 mark. The Tigers’ 13 shutouts this season also rank second in program history behind the 2011 squad’s 15 clean sheets. The 17 wins this season also tie the second-most in program history after the 2011 squad finished 22-1-1 and the 2007 team posted a 17-4-1 mark.

The team currently ranks No. 19 in the Oct. 25 United Soccer Coaches poll, No. 16 in the TopDrawerSoccer poll and No. 16 in the Oct. 28 NCAA RPI.

Sophomore forward Clarissa Larisey leads the team with 12 goals and 28 points and earned Most Outstanding Offensive Player after scoring a pair of goals in Sunday’s league championship match. Senior defender Chanel Hudson-Marks was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, while senior forward Marie Levasseur and junior defender Stasia Mallin were also named to the All-Tournament team.

Memphis and Wisconsin will meet for the first time in each program’s history on Friday. The Badgers posted a 12-3-4 mark in 2018, including a 6-2-3 record in Big Ten play. Wisconsin ranks No. 22 in the Oct. 25 United Soccer Coaches Poll and No. 36 in the Oct. 28 NCAA RPI.

Ticket information will be available on GoTigersGo.com and on the team’s social media pages (@MemphisWSoccer).