Severe weather possible for the Mid-South on Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The entire Mid-South is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook, which means there is the possibility of severe storms on Monday.

This storm system will bring with it damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rainfall and large hail, the National Weather Service said.

As of 5:30 a.m. Monday, the rain is expected to start around 1 p.m. The wet weather will continue all afternoon with stronger showers and thundershowers making their way into the area around 5:30 p.m.

The threat for severe weather is expected to be out of our area by midnight.

Of course, those in the Mid-South should stay alert to rapidly changing conditions throughout the day.