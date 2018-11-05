× Senatobia medical center evacuated after bomb threat

SENATOBIA, Miss. — North Oak Regional Medical Center was evacuated after authorities received a call of a bomb threat on Monday, according to Senatobia Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hatton.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m.

The building was evacuated and the DeSoto County and Panola County K-9 teams are doing a search. An FBI bomb technician is also on the scene trying to trace the phone call’s origin.

Not many patients were in the medical center when the call came in.

This is a developing story.