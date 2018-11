× Police respond to shooting at Englewood home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning.

The victim was located at a home on Englewood Street just before 6:30 a.m. and transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said the suspect(s) were possibly in a black Nissan or Toyota.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.