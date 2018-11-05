× Police: Civilian rushes to help as suspect, officer struggle for gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A civilian rushed to an officer’s aid during a terrifying encounter with a suspect over the weekend.

According to police, the officer was responding to an alarm call at the Pendleton Grocery on Pendleton Street late Friday evening when he noticed a car illegally parked across the street.

The officer noted in his report that he could smell marijuana coming for the vehicle and asked the driver for identification. When he could not provide any, the officer jotted down the driver’s name and birthday, which proved to be a false identity.

Police said the officer was trying to detain the individual when the man allegedly tried to punch the officer, and the two men fell to the ground.

During the ensuing struggle, the officer said the suspect tried to bite him multiple times. The officer tried to call for help, but noted that every time he reached for his radio, the suspect reached for the officer’s gun.

A civilian nearby saw what was happening and immediately came to the officer’s aid. Together both men were able to detain the suspect, who was identified by police as Jermy Berry.

That good Samaritan has not been identified.

Authorities said they did find marijuana in the car.

Berry was charged with aggravated assault, resisting official detention, criminal impersonation, possession of a controlled substance with intent.