Phelps Security hiring officers

Phelps Security is hosting a job fair Wednesday for security officers in Shelby and DeSoto counties.

Applicants must be at least 18 and have no criminal convictions, a working telephone, reliable transportation, high school diploma or GED, five years of work history, three professional references and a valid drivers license.

Apply in person at 4932 Park Ave., Memphis between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.