Multiple accidents reported during afternoon storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fast-moving storm system brought heavy rain and slick roads to much of the Mid-South late afternoon Monday. It also brought plenty of accidents.

Traffic in both directions of I-40 near the Covington Pike exit were blocked around 4 p.m. as police investigated a crash in the eastbound lanes.

There were two crashes on I-55 in West Memphis.

In one, an 18-wheeler took out a 50-foot section of guardrail near the I-40 split and dumped 200 gallons of fuel into a drainage ditch. No injuries were reported.

Around 6 p.m., there was another crash on I-55 not far from the first. A WREG crew spotted a crumpled car on the back of a flat bed. It wasn’t clear if anyone was injured.