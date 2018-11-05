× Mariota leads Titans to win in Dallas on Monday Night Football

ARLINGTON, Texas – Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score after fumbling on Tennessee’s first two possessions, and the Titans spoiled Amari Cooper’s Dallas debut with a 28-14 victory over the Cowboys on Monday night.

Kevin Byard sparked the sluggish Titans with an end-zone interception of Dak Prescott and celebrated T.O.-style. The Tennessee safety sprinted to midfield and stood on the Cowboys’ star logo while spreading his arms, just as Terrell Owens did 18 years ago at old Texas Stadium in a San Francisco rout.

The Cowboys looked like the team headed for a blowout win, but led just 7-0 after Mariota’s early miscues because of Brett Maher’s missed 38-yard field goal and Prescott’s ill-advised throw into double coverage.

The Titans (4-4) stopped a three-game losing streak while handing the Cowboys (3-5) their first loss in four home games and giving Dallas a difficult road to recovery for the playoffs.

Cooper scored the first Dallas touchdown and finished five catches for 58 yards after coming over from Oakland in a trade for a first-round pick during the open week.