Man charged with sexual assault, trying to bribe teen victim with cellphone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested and charged after police say he sexually assaulted a 16 year old and then tried to bribe her with a cellphone.

In October, the victim’s mother reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Danny Smith. She said while Smith was at her home, he grabbed her daughter from behind and pulled her so close that she could feel his genitals against her backside.

The girl screamed and was able to get away, police said.

Over the weekend, Smith allegedly made contact with the mother and daughter, and told them to tell police the crime never occurred. Police said he then picked up the teen, drove her to a Sprint store and bought her a new cellphone.

Again he told her not to talk to the police about the incident.

Smith was charged with bribing a witness and sexual battery.