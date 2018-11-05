× Macy’s releases Black Friday, Cyber Week deals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are still several weeks away, but Macy’s has already released some of it’s Black Friday and Cyber Week deals.

The company also announced most of their stores will be open Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The following day employees will be up bright and early to welcome shoppers through the doors starting at 6 a.m.

As always, shoppers also have the option to snag the great same deals online Thursday through Saturday.

Macy’s 2018 Deals:

$80 off Apple Watch Series 3

60 percent off Polaroid Bluetooth Headphones

50 percent off Tzumi Bluetooth Speakers

60 percent off Studio Mercantile barware & games

$29.99 iTouch smart watches & iFitness trackers sets

60 percent Off Protocol Drones

50 percent off FAO Schwarz

50 percent off remote control cars

Doorbuster Deals

The following are free after a mail-in rebate:

Select fashion watches

Select tote bags

Select men’s thermal tops

Select young men’s graphic tees

Disney Mickey or Minnie plush

Mohawk Bath Rug

Select pearl earrings

Giorgio Glam Spray

Designer pillow

Select glassware sets

Select kitchen electrics

1.5 QT Bella Slow Cooker

See the full Macy’s Black Friday ad here