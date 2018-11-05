Macy’s releases Black Friday, Cyber Week deals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We are still several weeks away, but Macy’s has already released some of it’s Black Friday and Cyber Week deals.
The company also announced most of their stores will be open Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The following day employees will be up bright and early to welcome shoppers through the doors starting at 6 a.m.
As always, shoppers also have the option to snag the great same deals online Thursday through Saturday.
Macy’s 2018 Deals:
- $80 off Apple Watch Series 3
- 60 percent off Polaroid Bluetooth Headphones
- 50 percent off Tzumi Bluetooth Speakers
- 60 percent off Studio Mercantile barware & games
- $29.99 iTouch smart watches & iFitness trackers sets
- 60 percent Off Protocol Drones
- 50 percent off FAO Schwarz
- 50 percent off remote control cars
Doorbuster Deals
The following are free after a mail-in rebate:
- Select fashion watches
- Select tote bags
- Select men’s thermal tops
- Select young men’s graphic tees
- Disney Mickey or Minnie plush
- Mohawk Bath Rug
- Select pearl earrings
- Giorgio Glam Spray
- Designer pillow
- Select glassware sets
- Select kitchen electrics
- 1.5 QT Bella Slow Cooker