LIVE: Sentencing hearing underway in Tremaine Wilbourn murder trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County jury that convicted Tremaine Wilbourn in the death of Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton over the weekend returned to court on Monday for the sentencing hearing.

The first witness to take the stand out of view of the jury was Dr. Turner, who suggested Wilbourn may have been suffering from PTSD and race-related stress and trauma the night Officer Bolton was shot and killed.

He stated Wilbourn’s childhood trauma could have impacted how he interacted with the officer.

However, Judge Coffee dismissed his testimony due to the inaccurate belief on the psychologist’s part that the shooting took place after Officer Bolton reached for his own gun. Coffee also pointed out that race-related stress/trauma isn’t recognized by the psychology community.

The jury did not hear his testimony.

Part One: Dr. Turner

Wilbourn was found guilty on all counts on Sunday, which included first-degree murder, carjacking, possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Following the verdict announcement, the state offered a deal to Wilbourn of life without parole. Wilbourn agreed to the deal, but just before he was able to sign it, Officer Bolton’s family rejected it.

The jury will now have to decide whether Wilbourn will be sentenced to death or life in prison.