Live at 9: Election Day, home buying & Downtown Dining Week

Conrad, Jones talk Election Day

We’re just hours away from Election Day and from what’s on the ballot to who’s running for what, the conversations are are endless. To weigh in we invited City Council members Kemp Conrad and Martavius Jones on Live at 9.

You bought a house. Now what?

It is one of the biggest purchases someone will make in their lifetime: buying a house. That process is intimidating enough, but once you are in a home what do you do next? That’s where United Housing comes in.

Amy Schafflein was here to explain.

Courage Through Cancer event

Ten years after defeating cancer, a Mid-South man continues his fight by helping raise money for research. With Courage Through Cancer, Harold Byrd has set his sights on ensuring that lifesaving work continues.

Downtown Dining Week

The annual Downtown Dining Week in Memphis begins Monday. Dozens of restaurants are participating and offering up special lunch and dinner menus.