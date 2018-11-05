× Enrollment open in Tennessee on health insurance marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Enrollment for health insurance on the federally facilitated marketplace is now open, and many Tennesseans will have some new choices in 2019.

“The expanded healthcare plan options for 2019 give Tennesseans more choices,” said Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “One new carrier is offering coverage in our market, one carrier is returning to Tennessee, and two others have expanded their coverage area. This will mean Tennesseans will see competition in areas of the state, like Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis, where there has been little to none in previous years.”

In Memphis the following carriers are available:

In addition, the department has approved premium rate decreases for two longtime market participants.

Consumers have until Dec. 15 to apply or re-enroll for coverage in 2019. Coverage starts on January 1, 2019.

Consumers with questions can also call the department at 800-342-4029.