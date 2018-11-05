× Deadly shooting shocks neighbors on quiet South Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a gruesome shooting that shocked neighbors in Castalia Heights.

Shreds of crime scene tape and a bloody sidewalk are what’s left Monday of a violent shooting that happened on Glory Circle in South Memphis.

Police responded around 6:40 Sunday evening. They found a man and woman both shot. The man didn’t survive.

“It was just chaos,” neighbor Erica Franklin said.

Franklin said she was at work when her husband called to say there’d been a shooting by their house. He told her he heard four gunshots.

Dennis Carter says he knows the people who live at the home where it happened.

“I just feel sorry for the parents and the family,” Carter said. “We have conversations every now and then, so we are, I guess we’re kind of a close-knit neighborhood here.”

He says his wife heard the gunshots and when they came outside, the street was filled with police.

In his 50 years of living there, Carter says, there’s never been a crime like this on their street. He described it as peaceful, with many children and elderly neighbors.

A child care center is also just steps away from where the shooting took place, though they weren’t open during the shooting.

Memphis police say they believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims. They haven’t released a motive or identified the victims or a suspect yet.

The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored, four door Honda Accord, possibly a 2000 model.

Some neighbors were on edge not knowing what was behind the shooting.

“It sad by it being so close to my house and now I want to move out the neighborhood because I didn’t know crime was right there. It’s terrible,” one neighbor said.

