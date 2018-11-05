× Crooks caught on camera after fourth burglary at day care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Owners of a Parkway Village day care are hoping you recognize the guys they believe have burglarized their business four times over the last month.

Precious Angels Day Care Center put up several surveillance cameras after the first three break-ins in October. The day care was hit again Sunday.

“The fourth time! I’m like, this can’t be,” Carol Smith said. “I just brought things back in for the children. Surely it’s a false alarm.”

Smith says the burglars, at least six of them, are only after TVs and DVD players, but even their young kids realize the items keep disappearing.

“You are not hurting us, you are hurting the children,” Smith said. “We are here for the children. They may be your children. It’s the children. This benefits the children.”

Smith had to replace a window in her day care center three times and is considering installing bars.

She is hoping someone recognizes the burglars so she can stop worrying and has his this message for the thieves.

“Get jobs and work. There are lots of jobs. They can rake some leaves. I’ll give them a job,” said Smith.

Smith says all of the stolen property is labeled. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.