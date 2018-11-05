× Crash kills Coldwater high school student, injures three others

COLDWATER, Miss. — Tate County is mourning the loss of a high school student killed in vehicle wreck that injured three other people over the weekend.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around midnight Saturday on Bowmantown Road in the Independence area near Coldwater.

The crash killed a passenger in the front seat, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was taken to Regional One, while two people in the backseat taken to Le Bonheur.

Independence High School in Coldwater identified the victim as Allyson Owens.

“We will forever love and miss this beautiful, outgoing, and talented young lady,” the school said in a Facebook post.

The school asked the student body and staff to wear purple during a balloon release Tuesday in her memory.

WREG is in Coldwater to learn more about what happened.