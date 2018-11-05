Arkansas police, family members search for foster mom whose been missing for days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family and a tight-knit community are distraught after a woman and her car went missing in Marianna, Arkansas on Friday.

Kevin Arnold was almost in tears as he talked about his mother, Rosetta Arnold, who has been missing for three days along with her 2002 GMC Yucon.

"I really believe somebody tried to rob my mother because this never happened," Kevin said. "Whatever you want, you can have the truck. But just bring my mom back."

He told us his Rosetta was a foster mom to six kids and was loved by everyone in Marianna, Arkansas.

"I believe my momma ain't here no more, because she would never leave the kids like that. Somebody had to set this up and plan this out to do this to my mom," Kevin said.

Family and friends say she didn't show up to work Saturday morning. And the last time anyone heard from her was Friday evening.

"It was just panic, because this was 100 percent out of character for her," another family member said.

Mirranda Warf says she worked with Rosetta for 10 years at the Marianna County Club. Warf told us the whole community, state police and local agencies came together Monday morning for a massive search in hopes of finding the 59-year-old.

During search efforts, Marianna Police told us GPS pinged Rosetta Arnold's car at L` Anguille River. Arkansas Game and Fish found something several feet down in the water. But it's unclear if it was Rosetta's car.

Warf says about 50 people walked for miles looking for Rosetta. Some rode around in a boat because the lake is about 15 feet deep.

Search efforts start back again on Tuesday morning. If you have any information, you're urged to contact Marianna Police.