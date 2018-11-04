× Trailer filled with medical equipment stolen from couple visiting Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple is devastated after their trailer was taken from a parking lot at the Quality Inn on Mcree Street in northeast Memphis while they were visiting the city.

Eric Brochman and his wife Janet have been staying their since Tuesday. Memphis is just one stop of many on their retirement vacation. They have thousands of dollars worth of items in the trailer, and even medical equipment.

“I have a dependency on oxygen 24/7,” Janet said.

Her breathing equipment was left inside of their trailer along with four guns, clothing and many other items.

“There were books that I have kept over the years and magazines. Those can’t be replaced,” Janet said.

According to surveillance video captured by the Quality Inn, the driver can be seen cruising around the parking lot. The driver only spent about four minutes in the parking lot.

That four minutes was enough to take the couples belongings.

Fortunately, the couple says the incident hasn’t turned them away from Memphis completely. They say they should be back.