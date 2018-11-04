× Pregnant woman assaulted, held against her will for hours, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A 21-year-old Memphis man was arrested after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman and held her against her will for several hours.

The victim told officers Tramal Baker came by her home Friday afternoon and the pair got into an argument. She said Baker became irate and started hitting and choking her. At one point, he even bit her knee, she claimed.

The woman is eight months pregnant, police noted.

After the reported assault, Baker forced her into a car and she was driven around the city by the defendant all night.

The victim stated she made several attempts to escape and even called 911 for help multiple times.

Baker eventually stopped at a store on West Raines and Westmont and the victim fled. A nearby officer that ran to for help noted that the victim had multiple scratches on her body, a bite mark on her knee and arm, and her clothes were in disarray.

Baker was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.