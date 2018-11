× Police: Woman critically injured, man dead after Castalia Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is critically injured after a shooting in the 1900 block of Glory Circle in Castalia Heights on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene at 6:40 p.m. Both victims were taken to Regional One Hospital. The man later died.

No suspect information is available.

This is an ongoing investigation.