× Family identifies East Memphis couple in deadly domestic shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family has identified an East Memphis couple involved in a deadly domestic shooting, and says the pair had been having ongoing marital problems.

Police say the husband shot his wife on Gilford Drive around 11 p.m. Friday, then killed himself.

“My neighbors, what they was saying was, he shot himself in front of my house,” one neighbor said Sunday.

The couple’s nephew tells WREG the couple was Robert and Tameka Jenkins.

Neighbor Quintarus Robinson witnessed the aftermath of the shooting.

“Lights flashing everywhere, we heard police rushing everybody back in the house ’cause I came outside,” he said. “Police rushed everybody in the house so we really didn’t know what was going on ’til we got to hearing them on their Walkie-Talkies that somebody’d been shot.”

The news came as a shock to neighbors, who say while they didn’t know the couple well, they were friendly and seemed happy.

“What was going on? ‘Cause it wasn’t never no indication or nothing like bad happened around,” Robinson said.

But family says what was going on behind closed doors was anything but a fairy tale.

The couple’s nephew called their marriage ‘rocky,’ and said they had been struggling with infidelity and trust issues for at least a year. He said Robert Jenkins shot his wife in their front yard after an argument, then called family and confessed, saying he ‘couldn’t take it anymore’ and just ‘snapped.’

“It was unexpected,” he said. “It was tragic, of course.”

Loved ones rushed to the house after getting that phone call, but it was too late. By the time they got there, police had the block taped off, Robert Jenkins was dead and Tameka Jenkins was clinging to life.

“It’s very sad,” Robinson said. “I’ve been thinking about it for a couple days, too.”

The Jenkins’ nephew says the pair had three children, ages 12, 14 and 17.

Police say Tameka Jenkins is still in critical condition in the hospital.