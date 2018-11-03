× Police: Man shoots wife, kills himself in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man shot his wife then killed himself when police arrived at a Hickory Hill address Friday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded around 11 to the 3800 block of Gilford, where they found a woman who had been shot.

The suspect, who was the victim’s husband, was still on the scene and armed with a handgun, police said. He shot himself and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

35.025977 -89.835797