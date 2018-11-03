New movie ‘Uncorked’ looking for local actors before filming in Memphis this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new movie is set to film in Memphis this month, and the directors have put out a casting call for actors.

“Uncorked” will begin filming locally Nov. 10, the Memphis & Shelby County Film Commission announced.

Casting director Christopher Gray will hold an open casting call Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Hattiloo Theatre, 37 South Cooper in Overton Square. Actors who can portray African-American characters desired, along with other looks. All ages can apply.

Talent resumes and headshots appreciated but not required. You can email them to uncorkedcastingmemphis@gmail.com.