Judge: Closing arguments in Tremaine Wilbourn case to come after recess today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Day Four of Tremaine Wilbourne’s trial in the killing of Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton began Saturday.

Wilbourn took the stand to say that he chose to remain silent and not testify in his defense. The judge recessed for a lunch break at 11:30 and said the jury would return after the recess.

The state has rested its case. The jury took a field trip to the crime scene Friday.

Bolton was killed in 2015 as he was investigating a car parked the wrong way on a neighborhood street. Bolton was shot at least eight times, but did not remove his weapon from his holster.

Defense attorney Juni Ganguli said there was no evidence of premeditation, but Judge Coffee disagreed and said a reasonable jury could and should conclude that it was premeditated.

“His face was basically ripped off,” the judge said. “This is, in fact, a particularly cruel killing.”

The judge indicated from testimony that Wilbourn had calmly told a woman after the killing that he needed to borrow her car because he had just killed a police officer.

Judge Coffee: 3 years after the killing the weapon has never been found.

