× Driver found shot dead after vehicle hits Fox Meadows house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver who struck a house in Fox Meadows before dawn Saturday had been shot, police said.

Police found the victim unresponsive at 3:35 a.m. at a house in the 2800 block of Emmet. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said the person had been shot prior to hitting the house.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any suspect information.