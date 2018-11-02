× Years after Halloween disappearance, Mid-South mother’s autopsy report released

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Seven years after she disappeared, a Mid-South mother’s cause of death has finally been released.

On Thursday, a reporter with the Tennessee River Valley News sent WREG the complete autopsy report. The report said Karen Swift, a mother of four and fitness instructor, was killed by blunt force trauma to the head in October 2011.

It also noted that the only thing Swift was wearing at the time the remains were found were a pair of underwear that were pulled down to her upper thighs. The rest of her clothing was nowhere to be found.

Swift spent her last night alive at a Halloween party with friends at The Farms Clubhouse. She wasn’t with her husband.

Karen’s first stop after the party was her friend’s house to pick up her car, and the second stop was to pick up her daughter from a Halloween party.The mother of four then returned to her Newbern home, where Dyer County’s Chief Investigator Terry McCreight says her husband David was the last to see her alive.

After she disappeared, Swift’s friends called for help after her car was found on the side of the road less than a quarter of a mile from her house.

Several weeks later in December 2011, the 44-year-old’s partially skeletonized remains were discovered by a group of hunters not far from her home in a cemetery just off of Harness Road and Burnt Mill Road in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Despite combing through multiple pieces of evidence, authorities never made an arrest in the case. Her autopsy report was ultimately sealed by a judge leaving many to wonder what happened.

News Channel 3 tried to talk to Swift’s husband David Swift over the years but no one ever came to the door or returned our calls. According to court records Swift was in the process of filing for divorce when she disappeared.

In July 2013, law enforcement searched his home but they never called him a suspect.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this case call (731) 285-2802.